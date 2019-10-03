• Court Results

Henry Common Pleas

Pretrial hearings set: Billy Wilson, 41, Hamler, counterfeiting (a fourth-degree felony); Corey Scott, 42, Grand Rapids, theft (a fourth-degree felony).

Plea hearing set: Raziel Guerrero, 26, Napoleon, one count each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault (both first-degree felonies) and one count of failure to comply (a third-degree felony).

Gary Hoffer, 49, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of a dangerous ordnance, all fifth-degree felonies. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. Bond was set at $25,000 with no cash allowance.

Geoffrey Springstead, 48, Weston, appeared and pleaded no contest to a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, amended from a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to receive an alcohol assessment and fined $250.

Wesley Kirby, 42, Fort Wayne, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 5 at 1:15 p.m. Kirby was released on his own recognizance subject to random drug screens.

Ronald Beals, 37, Napoleon, appeared on one count each of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 16 at 3:15 p.m. and a jury trial is set for Dec. 16-17 at 9 a.m. Bond was set at $50,000 with no cash allowance.

Andrew Peters, 33, McClure, appeared on a charge of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 15 at 11:30 a.m. Bond was set at $10,000 with no cash allowance.

Mark Junge, 51, Deshler, appeared on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. Junge was released on his own recognizance subject to random drug screens.

Richard Bricker, 56, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. Bricker was released on his own recognizance.

Adam Tebbe, 41, Toledo, appeared on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and one count each of possession of criminal tools, receiving stolen property and breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 15 at 1:45 p.m. Bond was set at $50,000 with no cash allowance.

Derek Combs, 20, Deshler, appeared on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third- and fourth-degree felony; and one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 28 at 1:15 p.m. Combs was released on his own recognizance.

Gregory Davis, 53, Deshler, appeared on a charge of aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. Davis was released on his own recognizance.

