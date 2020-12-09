Henry Common Pleas
Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a six-month prison term to run concurrent to a six-month term reimposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given credit for 36 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Jaden Buchhop, 23, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and reckless operation, a minor misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 11.
Justin Hahn, 34, 1602 Jackson Ave., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 18 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Kyle Lawrence, 29, 1062 Holgate Ave., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 18 and bond was set at $10,000 cash.
Kreg Markins, 31, Hamler, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
