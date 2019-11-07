Henry Common Pleas
Pretrial hearings set: Raziel Guerrero, 26, Napoleon, one count each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault (both first-degree felonies), failure to comply (a third-degree felony); Richard Bricker, 56, Napoleon, violating a protection order (a fifth-degree felony); Gary Hogrefe, 74, Napoleon, two counts of open burning/dumping (unclassified felonies).
Jared Lambert, 29, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 18 at 2:45 p.m. Bond was set at $10,000 with no cash allowance.
James Sattler, 61, Lyons, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to register a change of address/vehicle identifiers, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to complete the Lucas County CTF program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.