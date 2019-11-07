Henry Common Pleas

Pretrial hearings set: Raziel Guerrero, 26, Napoleon, one count each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault (both first-degree felonies), failure to comply (a third-degree felony); Richard Bricker, 56, Napoleon, violating a protection order (a fifth-degree felony); Gary Hogrefe, 74, Napoleon, two counts of open burning/dumping (unclassified felonies).

Jared Lambert, 29, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 18 at 2:45 p.m. Bond was set at $10,000 with no cash allowance.

James Sattler, 61, Lyons, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to register a change of address/vehicle identifiers, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to complete the Lucas County CTF program.

