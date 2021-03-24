Samuel Williams III, 19, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and classified as a tier I sexual offender. An additional count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony; and a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Amber Clark, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 30 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeffery Grimes II, 49, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Chase Simons, 20, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Daniel Weder, 40, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Seth Wyse, 39, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.