Samuel Williams III, 19, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and classified as a tier I sexual offender. An additional count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony; and a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Amber Clark, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 30 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jeffery Grimes II, 49, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Chase Simons, 20, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Daniel Weder, 40, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Seth Wyse, 39, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

