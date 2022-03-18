Joy Perkins, 30, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of vandalism and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete an inpatient treatment facility program. Two counts of tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony, and a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Tate Tadsen, 24, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 13 and his bond was continued.

