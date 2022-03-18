Joy Perkins, 30, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of vandalism and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete an inpatient treatment facility program. Two counts of tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony, and a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Tate Tadsen, 24, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 13 and his bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.