Henry Common Pleas
J.R. Morris, 37, Sylvania, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Timothy Smith, 50, New Bavaria, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for three years and given one day in jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending. He also was ordered to receive an alcohol assessment and sex offender assessment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center. The charge was amended from gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Montize Carter, 23, Liberty Center, was granted a request for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The criminal proceedings were stayed. The defendant is required to comply with treatment terms.
