Henry Common Pleas
Tracy Scott, 33, Defiance, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was given a six-month prison term to run consecutive to a 28-month term reimposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a community violation on charges of failure to appear as required by a recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A second count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and a charge of trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
William Brubaker, 57, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions. A second count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Matthew Costanzo, 34, Bryan, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on unsupervised probation for five years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Julie Delgado, 46, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of identity fraud, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she make $1,000 restitution to the victim and have no access to the victim's funds or bank accounts. A charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Allen Pedigo, 29, Toledo, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term to run consecutive to a 10-month sentence imposed in Sandusky County Common Pleas Court on a charge of importuning, a fifth-degree felony. He was given credit for 152 days served in jail while his case was pending. The Henry County charge alleged that he fled from Napoleon officers in a vehicle after disobeying an order to stop. He was later arrested in Lucas County. A charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Joel Young, 42, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, fined $1,000 and ordered to make $3,200 restitution to the victim. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Nathan Pfaff, 22, Toledo, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. Criminal proceedings were stayed and he was placed on supervised probation for two years with conditions, including that he comply with treatment program requirements.
Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on an indictment for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Criminal proceedings were stayed and he was placed on supervised probation for two years with conditions, including that he comply with treatment program requirements.
Christopher Hernandez, 48, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kyle McCabe, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeremy Prisk, 41, Custar, pleaded not guilty to discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited promises with a firearm specification, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Andrew Roumell, 42, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 19 and his bond was continued.
