Jamie Taylor, 38, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (heroin), a fifth-degree felony. The defendant was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including recommended treatment and aftercare. The charge was amended from corrupting another with drugs, a first-degree felony.
Eric Wilkins, 42, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a specification for forfeiture of property, a third-degree felony. He was placed on probation, fined $100, given a two-year operator's license suspension and ordered to serve two days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for one day served while his case was pending. A motorcycle seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Christopher Wolkiewicz, 40, Holgate, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 1.
Jason Cocke, 51, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Camile Cox, 22, Malinta, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 23 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lisa Davila, 46, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Willie Jones, 25, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Rashella Nickell, 38, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Friday and bond was set at $15,000 cash.
Alex Repass, 24, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joshua Schultz, 19, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 17 and his bond was continued.
