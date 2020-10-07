Tyler Frankforther, 31, Hoytville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $375, given a 90-day jail sentence with work release and given a one-year operator's license suspension. A charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Nathan Kuhlman, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years and given a suspended 360-day jail sentence. He also was ordered to continue with mental health treatment at the Center for Child and Family Advocacy. One of the charges was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Louie Delgado, 47, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 12 and bond was set at $50,000.
Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and bond was set at $20,000.
Jennifer Strayer, 23, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Anthony Wright, 21, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to escape, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and bond was set at $50,000.
Amanda Edmonds, 29, Napoleon, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on supervised probation for two years and ordered to complete the Renewed Mind treatment plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.