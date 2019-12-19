Henry Common Pleas
Plea hearings set: Travis Myles, 28, Holgate, two counts of felonious assault (both second-degree felonies); Martez Smith, 37, Lima, trafficking in cocaine with a specification (a first-degree felony).
Jesse Whitehead, 29, Wauseon, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Whitehead was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. Bond was set at $10,000 with no cash allowance.
Andrew Peters, 33, McClure, appeared on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Peters was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. Bond was set at $10,000 with no cash allowance.
Brandon Davis, 21, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to receive an assessment through Maumee Valley Guidance Center and comply with all recommendations of the agency.
Dominic Simon, 22, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.
Kaleb Herold, 19, Napoleon, appeared and was found guilty of violating the terms of intervention in lieu of conviction. Intervention was granted in June on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Herold was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of community control.
