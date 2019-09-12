• Court Results
Henry Common Pleas
Arraignment set: Roger Amos, 72, McClure, three counts of receiving stolen property (all fifth-degree felonies).
Mareisha Hunter, 24, Roseville, Mich., appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of counterfeiting, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is set for Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. and bond was continued as previously set.
Keith Closson, 55, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of failure to register a change of address/vehicle identifiers, a second-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Bond was set at $25,000 with no cash allowance.
Anthony Webb, 41, 1617 Baringer Drive, appeared and pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted treatment in lieu of conviction with two years of supervised probation.
George Clemens, 31, Antwerp, appeared and was found guilty of violating the terms of community control. He was sentenced to 30 months at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) with credit for 528 days served. Clemens was sentenced to 30 months in prison in November 2017 after pleading guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was granted judicial release in September 2018 and placed on community control for three years.
James Sattler, 61, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of failure to register a change of address/vehicle identifiers, a fourth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. Sattler was released on his own recognizance on the condition he maintain weekly contact with his probation officer and does not possess a smartphone.
Marcos Garcia III, 29, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. Garcia was released on his own recognizance, subject to random drug screening.
Raziel Guerrero, 26, Napoleon, appeared on charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault, both first-degree felonies; and one count of failure to comply, a third-degree felony. He waived his right to a jury trial and a plea hearing is set for Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.
Scott Michael, 41, Napoleon, appeared and pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. Sentencing is set for Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.