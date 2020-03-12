Henry Common Pleas
William Yates Jr., Napoleon, was found guilty of obstructing justice with specification, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for May 4. The defendant was released on his own recognizance with the further condition he be placed on GPS electronic monitoring and shall reside with his mother.
Mark Shaw, Lima, was arraigned on two counts of aggravated menacing, fifth-degree felony and a first-degree misdemeanor. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for March 24. Bond was set at $10,000.
Nicole Cooper, Napoleon, was arraigned on two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies. She was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A pre-trial conference is set for March 24. She was released on her own recognizance.
Brandon Curtzwiler, Napoleon, was arraigned on possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A pre-trial conference is set for March 24. He was released on his own recognizance.
Austin Bueter, Wauseon, was arraigned on breaking and entering and vandalism, fifth-degree felonies. Bond was set at $10,000.
Michael Patalano, York, Maine, was arraigned on engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $50,000.
