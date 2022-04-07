Courtney Ankney, 24, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she complete treatment recommended by her supervising officer.
Amber Clark, 36, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete treatment recommended by her supervising officer.
Todd Hoeffel, 50, Columbia City, Ind., was found guilty of three counts of non-support of dependents, one a fifth-degree felony, the other first-degree misdemeanors, following a jury trial. The case was continued for sentencing on Friday and his bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.