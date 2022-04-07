Courtney Ankney, 24, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she complete treatment recommended by her supervising officer.

Amber Clark, 36, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete treatment recommended by her supervising officer.

Todd Hoeffel, 50, Columbia City, Ind., was found guilty of three counts of non-support of dependents, one a fifth-degree felony, the other first-degree misdemeanors, following a jury trial. The case was continued for sentencing on Friday and his bond was continued.

