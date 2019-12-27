Henry Common Pleas

Plea Hearings set: Montize Carter, 22, Liberty Center, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 6 at 11:15 a.m. and Carter was released on his own recognizance.

Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., appeared on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of trafficking in heroin and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all second-degree felonies; and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. A jury trial originally set for Jan. 27 was continued to March 9-11 at 9 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set at $450,000 with no cash allowance.

Ronald Beals, 38, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on one count of domestic violence with a specification, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Dallas Solis, 22, Defiance, appeared on a charge of domestic violence with a specification, a fourth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 8 at 11:15 a.m. Solis was released on his own recognizance.

Lori Edwards, 36, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Edwards was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 24 at 9:15 a.m. and Edwards was released on her own recognizance.

