Henry Common Pleas
Kirk Brinkman, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of violation of protection order with specification. Sentencing was set for March 12 at 11 a.m.
Jesse Brown, Liberty Center, appeared on the charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A judgment entry filed by the court finds the defendant guilty of violating the terms and conditions of his community control. The case was continued for sentencing on March 12 at 9 a.m. A $10,000 bond was continued. Brown also will be sentenced March 12 on an indictment of failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer and on the indictment of failure to register change of employment/email with specifications.
