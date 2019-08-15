NAPOLEON — A Henry County man arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a four-county pursuit appeared Wednesday in Napoleon Municipal Court.
William Roth, 57, McClure, appeared by video on a charge of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for today at 1:45 p.m. Bond was set at $100,000 with no cash allowance.
According to Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, at 1:52 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop Roth’s eastbound SUV on U.S. 6, west of McClure, for speeding and a marked-lanes violation. After the deputy activated the emergency lights and sirens, the suspect’s vehicle fled eastbound on U.S. 6 through McClure.
The vehicle was recognized as belonging to Roth, a wanted male from McClure. Roth reportedly continued the pursuit for approximately 70 minutes, going through Henry, Wood, Lucas, Fulton, back to Henry County and through the city of Napoleon.
Due to the suspect continuing to flee after multiple stop-stick deployments, a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver was performed on Roth’s vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway, strike a parked vehicle and roll over.
Roth was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for medical treatment before being transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.