Carousel - Crime

NAPOLEON — Eight people were indicted by a Henry County grand jury recently, according to Prosecutor Gwen-Howe Gebers’ office.

Indicted were:

• Richard Bricker, 56, Napoleon, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ronald Beals, 38, Napoleon, for one count each of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Wesley Kirby, 42, Fort Wayne, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Adam Tebbe, 41, Toledo, for one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and one count each of possession of criminal tools, receiving stolen property and breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Andrew Peters, 33, McClure, for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.

• David Isaacs II, 53, Grand Rapids, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Timothy Croninger, 38, McClure, for trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.

• Willie Jones III, 23, Holgate, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Load comments