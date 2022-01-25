PAULDING — The Antwerp woman charged with the murder of he husband made another appearance in Paulding County Municipal Court here and had her case set for a further hearing.
Heidi L. Grant, 47, 206 W. River St., appeared from Paulding County Jail via video and requested a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony.
The hearing was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday and would only determine if there is probable case to continue to detain Grant on the charge. With or without that determination, Grant's case is likely to go before a Paulding County grand jury's next regular session scheduled for Feb. 10, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
Judge Suzanne Rister continued Grant's $10 million bond that includes a 10% allowance provision. This would allow her to post 10% of the bond amount to be released from jail.
If this occurred, she would be subject to several conditions stipulated in Rister's bond order. This includes placement on electronic house arrest, a no-contact order and a daily curfew.
Grant also received an attorney. William Kluge of Lima — well known in legal circles for handling murder and high-profile cases — was appointed to the case by the court.
Grant is charged with the killing last week of her husband, Christopher Franklin, 47, Antwerp. He had been the subject of a missing persons report last week before his deceased body was located on Saturday.
The Antwerp Police Department is in charge of an ongoing investigation, and has received assistance from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
