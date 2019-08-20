PAULDING — A preliminary hearing was held for an Oakwood man accused of killing his brother.

Donald Rich-creek, 28, of Oakwood, appeared before Paulding County Court Judge Suzanne Rister on Monday. Richcreek is being charged with murder, an unclassified felony, relating to the shooting death of his brother, Anthony, 28. About a handful of family members were present during the hearing.

Richcreek requested a court-appointed attorney to represent him in the case.

Attorney William Kluge was appointed to represent the defendant. Richcreek then requested his preliminary hearing be continued to give him time to talk to Kluge.

Assistant prosecutor Matthew Miller asked that the continuation time not be held against the state for bringing the case to a speedy trial. Rister agreed.

The pretrial hearing was then continued for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 in Paulding County Court. Bond was continued at $10 million with a 10 percent provision.

According to a release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 deputies were called to 07598 County Road 187, Oakwood, for a report of a drive-by shooting. Investigators discovered there had been no drive-by shooting and allege that Richcreek shot his brother in the chest with a shotgun. Both siblings lived at the home on County Road 187.

Anthony Richcreek was transported to Paulding County Hospital on Aug. 10, where he was pronounced dead.

