NAPOLEON — A Hamler man has been placed on community control here in a case involving a vehicle assault.
Travis Myles, 28, was placed on community control for five years by Judge John Collier on a charge of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony. He also was ordered to comply with recommendations and program requirements of Maumee Valley Guidance Center and given a two-year operator’s license.
The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a second count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers office and defense attorney E. Charles Bates of Defiance.
According to Howe-Gebers, the case stemmed from a “road rage” incident in which Myles had an argument with two women he knew, striking the vehicle they were riding in with his on Ohio 18, near Henry County Road 8B, in July.
No one was injured, Howe-Gebers indicated.
