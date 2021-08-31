A Hicksville businessman entered pleas to two criminal charges in Defiance County Common Pleas Court and was placed on community control while two grand jury indictments for far more serious crimes were dismissed.
Bruce Guilford, 66, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with extortionate extension of credit, a fourth-degree felony; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor.
Judge Joseph Schmenk — mirroring the sentencing recommendation reached by the state attorney general’s office and Guilford’s Cleveland attorneys (Michael Lear and Larry Zukerman) — placed Guilford on community control for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
A 17-month prison term was reserved in case Guilford violates terms of community control.
Separate Defiance County grand jury indictments were dismissed against Guilford as part of the plea agreement.
The first, filed in July 2018, returned charges of rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. The second, filed in February 2019, charged him with compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony.
“The victim has been consulted throughout the plea bargaining process and is in agreement and was satisfied with this resolution,” said Andrea Boyd, a special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Boyd recited the allegations against Guilford just before he was sentenced Monday.
She noted that the victim — an adult female — had borrowed $400 from Guilford, but indicated she didn’t know if she could pay it back completely.
“Mr. Guilford told (the victim) that if she didn’t pay him back that she would have to perform a sexual favor,” Boyd told the court. “She just laughed. She figured he was joking ... .”
After the victim’s boyfriend made a $50 payment on the borrowed money, Guilford met with her alone in an office with one chair, according to Boyd.
Eight months pregnant, the victim was told to perform male stimulation, Boyd explained.
She said that a DNA sample tested positive for Guilford’s DNA during the investigation.
Guilford later told authorities that the sexual activity was “mutual,” according to Boyd.
The victim offered a statement through the county’s victims assistance program, indicating forgiveness and thankfulness.
“I’m thankful for everyone that has been here for me and my family over these last four years,” the statement read. “All of those unwanted feelings can now be set free as well as the weight that it’s caused.”
Monday’s pleas were entered more than two years after the case was thought to have been resolved.
Guilford had entered a guilty plea to one of the charges in the original indictment (gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony) in March 2019. But when the case came up for sentencing in September 2019, the previous state special prosecutor (Jennifer Reed) violated the terms of the plea agreement by filing a written sentencing recommendation.
As a result, Guilford was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and the pretrial proceedings resumed.
The state’s case was handled by a special prosecutor due to potential local conflicts of interest among those familiar with Guilford and his business, a realty firm.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray stepped away from the case when it was brought forward in 2018.
