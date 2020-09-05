The trial of a Hicksville businessman under indictment for several sex-related charges has been rescheduled in Defiance County Common Pleas Court until next year.

A pretrial hearing had been scheduled earlier this week and a trial for Sept. 14 in the case of Bruce Guilford, but this was reset for further pretrial hearing on Feb. 14, 2021, while a new trial date was scheduled for March 15, 2021.

Guilford is charged with rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

Load comments