A special prosecutor’s mistake caused Defiance County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk to allow a Hicksville businessman awaiting sentencing on a sexual abuse allegation to withdraw his plea.
Bruce Guilford, 65, had been scheduled for sentencing Thursday afternoon on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, stemming from an indictment in July 2018. He had pleaded guilty to the offense on March 12, 2019, the least serious of four charges returned by a county grand jury.
But after oral arguments offered by Guilford’s three attorneys — S. Michael Lear, Larry Zukerman and Jeffrey Saffold, all of Cleveland — Schmenk agreed with their assertion that special prosecutor Jennifer Reed of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office violated terms of the plea agreement reached last year. Specifically, Reed filed a 10-page sentencing memorandum Wednesday after having agreed not to make a sentencing recommendation.
Although Reed apparently realized the gaffe and attempted to withdraw the memo — before Schmenk had a chance to see it — the judge decided he had no choice but to grant the defense’s motion to allow Guilford’s plea withdrawal.
“I don’t think she was acting in bad faith in that regard,” said Schmenk. “I think she made a mistake. That’s just how it appears to the court.”
In July 2019, Schmenk had denied an initial motion asking that the plea withdrawal be granted. And in making his ruling Thursday on a second such motion, Schmenk referenced earlier arguments on both sides of the motion.
The defense team, for example, argued Thursday for allowing the plea withdrawal because Guilford had not actually uttered the word “guilty” on March 12, 2019, although he indicated understanding of the plea agreement.
Schmenk had brushed aside this argument as a reason for granting the motion. But he couldn’t overlook the prosecutor’s misstep with the sentencing memo, suggesting the need to hold the state to the same standard as the defense.
Earlier Thursday, for example, Reed had countered the defense’s position with the statement that Guilford “on several occasions acknowledged all of the information and indicated he had no further questions” (when he entered his guilty plea).
Beyond that, Schmenk said he had no doubt Guilford understood what he was doing when he entered his plea.
The case is now scheduled for trial on July 27 on all four charges in the July 2018 indictment (rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition). A status pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 11 and a final pretrial on July 13.
A charge of compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony, returned by a grand jury in February 2019, remains pending.
The July 2018 indictment had alleged that in 2017 Guilford had forced sexual contact with a woman who was renting from him. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the woman was seven months pregnant at the time of the allegations.
The case is being handled by a special prosecutor due to potential local conflicts of interest among those familiar with Guilford and his business, a realty firm.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray stepped away from the case when it was brought forward in 2018.
