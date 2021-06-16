PAULDING — A local VFW post has been sentenced here in Paulding County Common Pleas Court for conducting illegal bingo and games of chance.
Grover Hill VFW Post 2873, through its commander John Moon, pleaded guilty to conducting illegal bingo, a fourth-degree felony; and permits required, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A charge of gambling, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
The sentence imposed by Judge Tiffany Beckman contained three provisions:
• cash, tickets, alcohol and any other items seized through the search warrant executed herein shall be forfeited to the state. According to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, state liquor agents took a "substantial amount of alcohol" as well as about $4,000 in cash.
• the post shall not operate any games for a period of two years commencing May 14, unless proof of proper licensing and permitting is provided to the Paulding County Prosecutor's Office.
• the post cannot engage in any activities unless proper licensing and permitting is provided to the Paulding County Prosecutor's Office.
Burkard noted that the post has been a financial contributor to its community, particularly where the village ballfield is concerned, so the situation is "unfortunate."
"They're trying to do a good thing, but unfortunately they didn't get the proper license," said Burkard.
He added that alcohol consumption is not permitted at the post due to village ordinances. For the post to serve alcohol on-premises, he noted, village voters would have to approve a related ballot measure.
However, the post could sell alcohol with the proper license, Burkard explained, but this would have to be for off-premises consumption.
The post also had been cited into Paulding Municipal Court about five years ago for similar violations, according to Burkard. This time was a felony due to the previous violation, he indicated.
The matter was investigated by the Division of Liquor Control through the Ohio Department of Commerce, and included a search warrant.
