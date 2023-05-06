PAULDING — A Grover Hill man charged with firing numerous shots during a standoff last month with law enforcement officers last month has been bound over to a Paulding County grand jury.
Jeremy Hatcher, 41, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Paulding County Municipal Court on three counts of felonious assault, each a first-degree felony; two counts of improper discharge of a firearm, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first degree misdemeanor.
His $200,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.
Hatcher was represented by attorney Tim Holtsberry of Defiance.
The charges stem from an incident on April 18 investigated by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Officer.
Deputies responded to a report of two people threatened by a man with an assault rifle at 205 N. Main St. in Grover Hill. A standoff ensued that involved the Allen County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.
After three hours of negotiating, law enforcement penetrated the residence with less-lethal chemical agents in efforts to cause the defendant to surrender, according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers. He noted that Hatcher fired nearly 30 shots toward law enforcement.
No one was struck, but a residence across the street was hit multiple times, according to Landers. No shots were fired by law enforcement during the incident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.