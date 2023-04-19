GROVER HILL — A local man held authorities at bay for several hours Tuesday in this Paulding County town with an assault rifle, then fired numerous shots that hit no one before surrendering.
Jeremy Hatcher, 41, Grover Hill, has been charged by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
Hatcher, who was taken to Paulding County Jail, made an initial appearance Wednesday in Paulding County Municipal Court where bond was set at $200,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
A preliminary hearing that would determine only if there is probable cause to detain Hatcher on the charges is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 28.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, his deputies responded just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a report of two people threatened by a man with an assault rifle at 205 N. Main St. in Grover Hill.
Contact was made with Hatcher, but a standoff ensued at his residence when he told negotiators he was armed and wound not surrender. The Allen County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to aid in his apprehension.
After three hours of negotiating, law enforcement penetrated the residence with less-lethal chemical agents in efforts to cause the defendant to surrender, Landers explained. Hatcher then fired nearly 30 shots toward law enforcement, based off bullet casings recovered at the scene.
No person was struck by the shots fired by Hatcher, Landers stated, but a residence across the street was hit multiple times. No shots were fired from law enforcement during this event.
As law enforcement attempted more less-lethal tactics in efforts to cause Hatcher to surrender, he advised negotiators he would put down his weapon and come outside, Landers related. Hatcher then exited his residence and was taken into custody.
According to Landers, Paulding County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Burkard will review the case for additional possible charges. These would be presented to a county grand jury.
Also assisting at the scene was Grover Hill Fire and EMS while the St. Rita’s Hospital (Lima) air ambulance crew was on standby.
