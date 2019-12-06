NAPOLEON — A North Carolina man who caused a January crash that killed a Napoleon woman was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Craig Greene Jr., 29, Asheville, N.C., appeared and pleaded no contest to charges of vehicular homicide and negligent assault, both misdemeanors.
He was sentenced to two years of probation, with 200 hours of community service and a three-year mandatory driver’s license suspension.
The crash occurred Jan. 9 on Ohio 110, west of Henry Country Road 7, Harrison Township, and Sandra Crandall, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to authorities, Greene was blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes with his semi trailer when it was struck by Crandall’s SUV.
Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers said that Crandall’s passenger, Laura Brown, 56, Napoleon, who was seriously injured in the crash, was not seeking jail time for Greene.
