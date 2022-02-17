PAULDING — An Antwerp woman charged with the shooting death of her husband was arraigned here Thursday afternoon in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Heidi Grant, 47, 206 W. River St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder, an unclassified felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Each of the murder charges includes a gun specification which enhances the potential penalties upon conviction.
Judge Tiffany Beckman set bond at $10 million with a 10% allowance provision, the same ordered by Paulding County Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister when Grant appeared in that court before her indictment on the above charges by a county grand jury.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 21.
Beckman appointed attorney Robert Gryzbowski of Lima to represent Grant, and granted his request to appoint co-counsel. The options mentioned were William Kluge of Lima, John Hopkins III of Ottawa and Zachary Maisch of Lima.
Gryzbowski also had represented Grant in municipal court.
She is charged with the Jan. 13 shooting death of her husband, Christopher Franklin, 47, Antwerp. His body was recovered by Antwerp police on Jan. 22, not long after he had been the subject of a missing persons report.
Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard told The Crescent-News last week that an autopsy revealed that six bullets were lodged in Franklin's body and that a 9mm handgun allegedly used in the shooting was recovered.
According to the initial complaint filed by Antwerp police, Grant had told authorities that she and her husband were fighting on Jan. 13 at their residence on River Street when he she borrowed a firearm from a friend. She said upon her return Franklin swung a baseball bat at her, so she "pointed the gun at Christopher, thinking the gun safety was on," but shot him.
The report added that "Heidi stated Christopher was not dead, but thought Christopher was mortally wounded and did not want him to suffer, so she shot him at lest one more time, which killed him."
Thereafter, the report continued, Grant said she took her husband's body "to the basement where she spent the next two days covering his body with 11 bags of cement." Later, this required authorities to use equipment to break apart the concrete and locate Franklin's body.
Grant remained incarcerated in Paulding County Jail Thursday afternoon.
