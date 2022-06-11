A Defiance County grand jury has charged a local man with attempted murder in another alleged strangulation incident.
Zachary Billings, 24, 1160 S. Clinton St., was indicted on the first-degree felony charge, as well as kidnapping, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and a single count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
He was one of ... persons indicted by the same grand jury. (See related story on page A2 for information on the remaining indictments.)
The Billings indictment alleges that on May 29 at a home on Defiance’s Rivera Road, he strangled “an adult female family member,” according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. She was hospitalized following the incident, he indicated.
Authorities also allege that he punched and assaulted the victim and restrained her while causing her harm over several hours, thus the kidnapping charge. Additionally, Billings allegedly brandished a knife during the incident and has a domestic violence conviction, raising the felony level of that charge.
The attempted murder indictment is one of several pending in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in strangulation cases. Although Ohio is one of two U.S. states that does not have a specific strangulation statute, Murray said recent knowledge and science has resulted in a closer look at the crime’s danger, thus resulting in the local attempted murder cases during the past year or so.
“The knowledge and the medical science related to the effects of strangulation has become better understood in the last several years,” he explained. “It’s now widely accepted that when excessive pressure is applied to the carotid artery, the neck, the throat and the larynx that it creates a substantial risk of serious physical harm or death. ... It’s my belief that when an offender — at the time they’re strangling a victim — for at least that moment they’re expressing an intent to cause that person’s death.”
Billings was being held Friday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) pending arraignment in Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was taken to CCNO on May 31 following his arrest.
He had been convicted of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, in that court in January 2021 and placed on probation for two years. As part of that case, a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, had been dismissed.
