Two local men have been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury on charges stemming from separate domestic incidents last month.
Charles Harris III, 27, 24840 Mekus Road, was one of nine persons indicted by the county’s most recent grand jury session. (See related story for information on the other eight indictments.)
Harris is charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony and three counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
The indictment alleges that on Dec. 7 he assaulted his wife during an altercation at their residence on Mekus Road by pushing and dragging her, causing minor injuries, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. He noted that Harris also allegedly threatened her with a brick.
The kidnapping charge alleges that he attempted to remove her from the property by forcing her into a vehicle, Murray explained. But she was able to free herself from the vehicle at which time a Defiance County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and arrested Harris without incident, according to Murray.
She was not transported to a hospital with injuries, he indicated.
The three endangering children charges are part of the indictment because three children were allegedly present in the home when the incident occurred, while abduction is a lesser included offense of kidnapping, according to Murray.
Harris has been held since his arrest on Dec. 7 in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio pending his arraignment in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Bond had been set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision during his initial appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Dec. 8 on two charges (abduction and domestic violence) before the six-count indictment was returned in common pleas court. The charges were transferred to common pleas court for purposes of the grand jury’s consideration.
Also indicted was Douglas Blade, 49, Hicksville, for abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
He allegedly assaulted his girlfriend during an incident on Dec. 14 that began at the Marathon gas station on Hicksville’s High Street, and continued in a vehicle. The abduction charge alleges that Blade drove a vehicle with her inside to Antwerp where he dropped her off.
The woman sustained minor injuries, according to Hicksville police.
Hicksville and Antwerp police cooperated on Blade’s whereabouts while the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office also became involved. Authorities attempted to arrest Blade at his Whitten Avenue home in Hicksville, but he wouldn’t come to the door, the police chief indicated.
Law enforcement officers waited it out and summoned the Highway Patrol’s SWAT team, but before those forces arrived Blade surrendered peacefully less than three hours later.
Like Harris, Blade has been held at CCNO since his arrest. His bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision during an initial hearing on Dec. 15 in Defiance Municipal Court.
