Besides returning an attempted murder indictment against a rural Defiance man (see related story), a recent Defiance County grand jury also returned charges against 10 other persons, including one elderly man for rape.
William Messman, 77, 1694 Dakota Place, is charged with the first-degree felony as well as attempted rape, a second-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony.
The two female victims were each less than 16 years of age, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Authorities allege that between July 1, 2017 and July 31, 2019 he had sexual conduct and contact with one female juvenile at his residence, and sexual conduct with her on July 27. He also allegedly engaged in forced sexual contact with the other female juvenile in May.
Murray said one of the victims reported the alleged conduct to authorities while the second victim followed thereafter.
Also indicted were:
• Brooke Emerling, 37, 21669 Bowman Road, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Caleb Weller, 23, Clarksville, Tenn., for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly contacted a person protected by a no-contact order from another state on Nov. 4 and caused another person "to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress."
• Zachary Strouse, 23, West Unity, for identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that from Aug. 27-Oct. 17 he stole property from a business on Defiance's East Second Street as well as personal information from another person to commit the thefts.
• Brooke Boggs, 23, 111 Northfield Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• John Chaffins, 38, Latty, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Amanda Collins, 38, Homer, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs (hydrocodone), a fifth-degree felony.
Heather Hersey, 41, 400 Greenler St., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that she possessed cocaine near a business on Defiance's East Second Street with two minor children in her care.
• Jason Lusk, 47, 06909 Ohio 66; Gina Lusk, 52, 06909 Ohio 66, each for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. They allegedly stole another person's personal information.
• Kierstin Vance, 29, 1725 Upton Ave., for possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Troy Ward, 40, Toledo, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
