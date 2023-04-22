WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury here has returned indictments against a number of persons, including one man who allegedly caused the traffic death of a child last year.
WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury here has returned indictments against a number of persons, including one man who allegedly caused the traffic death of a child last year.
Baylor Barnum, 21, Louisville, Ky., is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, second- and third-degree felonies; aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony; and vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to an Ohio Highway Patrol crash report, Barnum was traveling southbound on Fulton County Road 10 in a 2018 Mitsubishi SUV on Oct. 13 when he failed to yield the right of way to a 2015 Jeep SUV driven by Jasmine Torbet, 36, Wauseon, which was traveling eastbound on County Road E. Barnum’s vehicle struck Torbet’s vehicle, and his vehicle overturned.
A passenger in Torbet’s vehicle, Karson Torbet, 7, Wauseon, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter charges refer to Karson Torbet’s death while one crime alleges that the defendant was under the influence when the crash occurred. The other two charges are related to injuries sustained by Jasmine Torbet.
Also indicted were:
• Christopher Bird, 38, Fayette, for three counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on April 6 he caused, by threat or force, a family or household member to believe he would cause imminent physical harm. He also allegedly caused two others to believe he would cause physical harm to them or their property. Too, the indictment alleges that he threatened others with a deadly weapon and discharged a firearm at, or into, an occupied structure.
• Abi Derefaka, 31, Fort Wayne, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He allegedly failed to stop his vehicle as ordered by Archbold police, led officers on a pursuit through town, then jumped out of his car and entered Fairlawn Haven nursing home where he was arrested following a struggle. Derefaka also has eight misdemeanor charges pending in Fulton County Western District Court in Wauseon.
• Justin Luna, 34, Wauseon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.