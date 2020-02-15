WAUSEON — A Fulton County woman is scheduled for a jury trial in May on seven felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.
Amber Barnett, 19, Wauseon, appeared in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Friday after she was indicted this week on seven counts: one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Drug charges include one count of complicity to commit aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of permitting drug abuse, all fifth-degree felonies.
Barnett is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing at 1 p.m. March 31 and a jury trial at 8:30 a.m. May 5.
She was picked up on a secret indictment through the Fulton County grand jury on Monday and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. Her bond was set at $50,000 with no 10% cash allowance.
According to the Fulton County Common Pleas Court records, on or about Jan. 17-18, Barnett allegedly caused the reckless homicide of Kevin McFarland, Swanton. In addition, she also allegedly caused harm to Bobby Foster, address unavailable.
Barnett allegedly prepared or distributed a schedule I or II controlled substance and permitted her vehicle to be used in the trafficking.
