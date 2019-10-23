WAUSEON — Nine people were indicted this week by a Fulton County grand jury. They are:
• Shawn Simpkins, 50, Adrian, Mich., on one count of robbery. On or about Sept. 16, he allegedly attempted to inflict or threaten physical harm to another while committing a theft offense.
• Joseph Cox, 38, Swanton, on five counts of violating a protection order. On or about Sept. 10, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order.
• Troy Johnson, 53, Delta, on one count of aggravate vehicular assault; two counts of failure to stop after an accident; and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Aug. 14, he allegedly knowingly caused serious physical harm to another while operating a motor vehicle. He also allegedly failed to immediately stop his vehicle at the scene of an accident and remain at the scene until he provided the police with his personal information. He also allegedly impaired his vehicle’s availability in an official investigation.
• Johnathon Rufenacht, 25, Archbold, on one count of theft; and one count of tampering with records. On or about Jan. 6 to April 15, he allegedly stole services valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500, and allegedly tampered with records belonging to a government entity.
• Melissa Davis (fka Melissa McClure), 38, Wauseon, on two counts of assault; three counts of resisting arrest; and one count of criminal damaging. On or about Oct. 6, she allegedly caused physical harm to two police officers while in the performance of their official duties. She also alleged resisted or interfered with the lawful arrest of herself.
• Joshua Elek, 23, Wauseon, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Aug. 3, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• Michael Miller, 23, Metamora, on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle; one count of possession of cocaine; and one count of misuse of credit cards. On or about Sept. 1 to Oct. 8, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner. He also allegedly possessed cocaine and used a credit card unlawfully to obtain property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.
• David Connin, 34, Delta, on two counts of trafficking in marijuana; one count of trafficking in cocaine; one count of possession of marijuana; one count of possession of cocaine; and one count of possession of hashish. On or about Jan. 25-April 18, he allegedly sold or offered to sell marijuana and cocaine. He also allegedly possessed marijuana, cocaine and hashish.
• Austin Bueter, 26, Wauseon, on two counts of vandalism; one count of retaliation; one count of intimidation; and one count of criminal damaging or endangering. On or about May 22-Oct. 15, he allegedly caused harm to two properties in the amounts of more than $1,000 and damaged a pickup truck. He also allegedly, by force or unlawful threat of harm, retaliated against a public servant involved in a criminal proceeding. He allegedly attempted to influence or intimidate a public servant or witness in the discharge of that person’s duty.
