WAUSEON — A recent Fulton County grand jury here has indicted seven persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office.
Indicted were:
• Robert Baer, 73, Fayette, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. The assault charge alleges that on July 1 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person while possessing a firearm, which he is prohibited from doing due to his previous drug trafficking conviction. The felonious assault charge includes a firearm specification which carries a mandatory three-year prison term upon conviction on the underlying charge.
• Kaleb Lark, 30, Holgate, for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant household member on July 6, while violating a protection order.
• Eron Rogers, 23, Romulus, Mich., for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; carrying concealed weapons, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Austin Toadvine, 26, Wauseon, for burglary, a third-degree felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure on U.S. 20A near Delta in June, stealing coins.
• Daniel Fitch, 39, Grand Rapids, for aggravated possession of drugs (etizolam), a fifth-degree felony.
• Trey Patterson, 26, Maryville Station, Tenn., for aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone), a fifth-degree felony.
• Trey Pontious, 28, Delta, for possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.
