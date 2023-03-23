WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against a number of persons, according to Prosecutor T. Luke Jones’ office.
Among those indicted were:
• Harland Hersey, 19, Wauseon, for three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony; three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony; voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that he invaded the privacy of a minor. He also is charged with creating, reproducing or publishing obscene material involving a minor and disseminating such material to a juvenile.
• Glenn Parcher III, 55, Wauseon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of vandalism, third- and fifth-degree felonies. The charges allege that he caused damage to property valued at more than $150,000.
• Dentaro Lee, 18, Wauseon, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on March 7 he eluded law enforcement after being signaled to stop, and possessed a stolen license plate.
• Jared Baumgartner, 37, Wauseon, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony.
• Daniel Cook, 56, Wauseon, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly caused physical harm to a household member on March 15, restrained the liberty of the victim and hindered a public official in doing his or her duty.
• Glen Kunkle, 35, Wauseon, for two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Becky Rhodes, 43, Wauseon, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
