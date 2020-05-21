Eleven individuals were indicted by the Fulton County grand jury this week. Indicted were:
• Marsha Russell, 33, Wauseon, one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On Feb. 27, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• David Connin, 35, Delta, two counts of failure to appear on personal recognizance bonds. On April 21 and 23, he allegedly failed to appear in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.
• Mikequera Randolph, 26, Chicago, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of failure to appear on a personal recognizance bond. On April 27, she allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing it had been stolen. On May 14, she allegedly failed to appear in Eastern District Court for a preliminary hearing.
• Joel Fortier, 40, Napoleon, one count of menacing by stalking. On April 28, he allegedly electronically messaged another person while there was a protection order against him.
• Alan Haas, 20, Wauseon, one count of possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. On March 8, he allegedly possessed cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamine.
• Kyle Burditt, 26, Napoleon, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of tampering with evidence. On March 16, he allegedly disseminated obscene material to a juvenile. He also allegedly possessed obscene material that had a minor as a participant and allegedly tampered with evidence in an official investigation.
• Briannah Horner, 21, LaSalle, Mich., two counts of OVI and three counts of aggravated vehicular assault. On Dec. 20, she allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence and caused serious physical harm to three people.
• Jennifer Bastian, 36, Delta, one count of forgery. On Feb. 10, she allegedly forged a writing of another without the person’s authority.
• Cyleigh James, 22, Fayette, one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On Feb. 6, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• Donald Kendall III, 34, Delta, one count of aggravate possession of drugs. On Feb. 6, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• Aubree Hite, 30, Wauseon, one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of of possession of cocaine. On Feb. 21, she allegedly possessed or used fentanyl and cocaine.
