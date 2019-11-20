WAUSEON — Twelve people were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury Monday, including a pet groomer accused of cruelty to animals.
Theresa Taylor, 63, Bryan, owner of Theresa Taylor Grooming, Archbold, is charged with six counts of cruelty to a companion animal. Authorities allege that between Aug. 13-29, Taylor “needlessly committed an act of cruelty against six companion animals.” She was arrested Sept. 3 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
Also indicted were:
• Jeremiah Gonzales, 27, Wauseon, for one count of burglary and one count of theft. Authorities allege that on or about Oct. 17 he trespassed in a structure and stole property.
• Gregory Northrup, 33, Wauseon, for one count each of trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, public indecency, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. The indictment alleges that on or about Oct. 27, Northrup trespassed in a residence, damaged property and exposed himself.
• Donnie Henderson, 44, Angola, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs. He allegedly possessed methamphetamine on or about Aug. 23.
• Nathan McCullough, 29, Delta, for one count each of tampering with records and having weapons while under disability. On or about Oct. 11, he allegedly tampered with records belonging to a governmental entity. He also allegedly attempted to acquire a firearm, having not been relieved from disability and being under indictment for a felony drug offense.
• Amy Winningham, 47, Port Clinton, for two counts of OVI. Authorities allege she operated a vehicle while under the influence on or about Nov. 5.
• Andrew Saxer, 34, Grand Rapids, for possession of fentanyl. He allegedly possessed the drug on or about May 10.
• Joshua Finley, 25, Swanton, for three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of LSD. Authorities allege he possessed four different drugs on or about July 5.
• Joshua Nalian, 27, Lake Orion, Mich., for three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of LSD. Authorities allege he possessed four different drugs on or about July 5.
• Christopher Lane, 25, Andover, for grand theft of a motor vehicle. He is accused of stealing a vehicle on or about Oct. 8.
• Brandy Bowers, 23, Conneaut, for grand theft of a motor vehicle. She is accused of stealing a vehicle on or about Oct. 8.
• Christopher Flickinger, 26, Wauseon, for grand theft. The indictment alleges he stole a firearm in September.
