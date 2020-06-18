Fulton County grand jury

• Madison Martinez, 24, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs. On March 6, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

• Michael Osborne, 48, Wauseon, for one count of counterfeiting and theft, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. On Feb. 13, he allegedly passed a counterfeit obligation. On Feb. 13 and March 6, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. On May 22, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

• Dustin Lantz, 25, Fayette, for possession of cocaine. On Feb. 12, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

• Thomas Skiver, 30, Archbold, for aggravated possession of drugs. On Aug. 7, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

• Ryan Nofziger, 44, Wauseon, for one count of failure to comply with an order of a police officer, child endangering, OVI and aggravated possession of drugs. On June 1, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence, with one or more children in the vehicle. He also allegedly failed to stop the vehicle after receiving a signal from a police officer and he allegedly possessed a controlled substance.

• Crystal White, 34, Montpelier, for failure to appear on a personal recognizance bond. On June 9, she allegedly failed to appear in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial conference.

• Russell Layne, 59, Russellville, for grand theft. Between Feb. 8 and March 9, he allegedly stole cash valued at more than $7,500, but less than $150,000.

