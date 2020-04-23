Fulton grand jury
Thirteen people were indicted this week by the Fulton County grand jury.
• Frederick Northrup II, 21, Delta, on 10 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. From Sept. 21, 2019, through March 17, he allegedly possessed child pornography.
• Rekia Flower, 19, Chicago, on counterfeiting.
• Joel Fortier, 40, Napoleon, on menacing by stalking.
• Mary Covarrubias, 57, Toledo, on possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and four counts of OVI.
• Kaela Ickes, 29, Bryan, on failure to appear on a personal recognizance bond.
• Jonathon Hageman, 32, Swanton, on burglary, breaking and entering, criminal damaging, two counts of theft of a credit card and theft.
• Marcus Garcia, 35, Wauseon, on domestic violence and two counts of disrupting public services.
• Simon Roth, 20, Archbold, on forgery, tampering with evidence.
• Jonathon Boesger, 26, Fayette, on forgery, tampering with evidence.
• Aaron McGee, 45, Toledo, on improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.
• Sabrina Carroll, 30, Toledo, on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Troy Reynolds, 47, Wauseon, on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
