Fulton grand jury

Thirteen people were indicted this week by the Fulton County grand jury.

• Frederick Northrup II, 21, Delta, on 10 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. From Sept. 21, 2019, through March 17, he allegedly possessed child pornography.

• Jarred Penrod, 30, Montpelier, on possession of heroin.

• Rekia Flower, 19, Chicago, on counterfeiting.

• Joel Fortier, 40, Napoleon, on menacing by stalking.

• Mary Covarrubias, 57, Toledo, on possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and four counts of OVI.

• Kaela Ickes, 29, Bryan, on failure to appear on a personal recognizance bond.

• Jonathon Hageman, 32, Swanton, on burglary, breaking and entering, criminal damaging, two counts of theft of a credit card and theft.

• Marcus Garcia, 35, Wauseon, on domestic violence and two counts of disrupting public services.

• Simon Roth, 20, Archbold, on forgery, tampering with evidence.

• Jonathon Boesger, 26, Fayette, on forgery, tampering with evidence.

• Aaron McGee, 45, Toledo, on improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Sabrina Carroll, 30, Toledo, on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Troy Reynolds, 47, Wauseon, on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

