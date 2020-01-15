Fulton Common Pleas
Eight area residents were indicted during a recent Fulton County grand jury. Indicted were:
• Jerod Yedica, 30, Archbold, on one count of domestic violence. On Dec. 18, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.
• Aaron Deanda, 31, Wauseon, on one count of domestic violence. On Dec. 19, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.
• Indiola Howell, 31, Toledo, on two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and one count of receiving stolen property. On Jan. 3, she allegedly failed to stop a vehicle after receiving a signal from a police officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. She also allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing it had been stolen.
• Troy Johnson, 54, Delta, on one count of aggravate vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of tampering with evidence. On Aug. 14, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another person while operating a motor vehicle. He also allegedly failed to immediately stop his vehicle at the scene of an accident and remain at the scene until providing police with his personal identifying information. He also allegedly impaired his vehicle's availability in an official investigation.
• Joshua Meyer, 26, Defiance, on one count of receiving stolen property, failure to comply with the signal of a police officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On Jan. 5, he allegedly failed to stop a vehicle after receiving a signal from an officer, allegedly causing a substantial risk of harm to persons or property. He also allegedly retained a vehicle knowing it was stolen.
• Jessica Ripke, 24, Toledo, on one count of receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On Jan. 5, she allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing it had been stolen.
• Thomas Hollins, 56, Delta, on two counts of failure to provide notice of a change of address. On Oct. 15 and Nov. 29, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failure to provide written notices of changes of residence and employment addresses to the Fulton County sheriff.
• Shannon Haas, 27, Toledo, on two counts of unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunication property. On Dec. 17-18, she allegedly unlawfully gained access to a computer network.
