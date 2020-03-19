Fulton County grand jury
The grand jury returned indictments on 14 individuals. They are:
• Keith Seeman, 26, Swanton, for two counts of criminal trespassing; and one count of trespassing in a habitation, obstructing official business, criminal damaging, menacing by stalking and inducting panic. On Feb. 12, he allegedly trespassed in a habitation and obstructed the performance of a public officials lawful duties. In Feb. 21, he allegedly engaged in conduct he knew would cause another person to believe that he would cause physical harm, while trespassing where the victim was employed. He also allegedly caused serious public inconvenience by committing an offense in a school and entered the school knowing he was restricted from being there, causing physical harm to property.
• Jennifer Howe, 45, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs. On Oct. 17, 2019, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• Larry Stevens, 41, Lyons, for theft. From July 28 to Sept. 30, 2019, he allegedly stole cash, valued between $1,000-$7,500.
• Mac Merillat, 42, Fayette, for aggravated possession of drugs. On Dec. 13, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• Matthew Costanzo, 33, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability. On July 26, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine and having been relieved from disability and having previously convicted of a felony drug abuse offense, allegedly possessed a firearm.
• Dylan Shepard, 23, Wauseon, for one count of domestic violence and two counts of failure to provide notice of change of address. On Feb. 27, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a pregnant family member or household member. Having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notices of changes of residence and employment addresses to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
• Nicholas Sisco, 34, Wauseon, for two counts of domestic violence and one count of felonious assault, aggravated possession of drugs, corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence and aggravated menacing. From Feb. 26-28, he allegedly caused harm to a family member with a deadly weapon. He also allegedly caused another person to believe that he would cause serious physical harm, possessed methamphetamine, tampered with evidence in an official investigation and by threat or force caused another to use methamphetamine.
• Kyle Cervantes, 25, Delta, for failure to provide notice of change of address and failure to register a new address. On Dec. 13, 2019, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notice of this change of address with the sheriff.
• James Johnson, 29, Chesterfield, Mich., for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. On Jan. 26, he allegedly failed to stop his vehicle after receiving a visible and audible signal from a police officer.
• Blake O'Brien, 52, Delta, for six counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On March 7, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
• Gloria Hall, 24, Merrilville, Ind., for felonious assault. On March 9, she allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another with a deadly weapon.
• Jennifer Cockley, 45, Archbold, for theft of drugs. On Jan. 18, she allegedly stole a dangerous drug.
• Jorge Martinez, 31, Archbold, for burglary, theft and complicity to commit theft. On Aug. 20, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and stole checks. He also allegedly aided another in stealing cash, valued between $1,000-$7,500.
• Zachary Merrill, 32, Berrien Springs, Mich., for receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards. On Dec. 29, 2019, he allegedly received and used a credit card knowing or having cause to believe it had been stolen.
