WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against 21 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office.
Indicted were:
• Dakota Brooks, 28, Fayette, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure to commit a criminal offense on June 15, and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member.
• Charles Holmes, 26, Wauseon, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment charges that on June 1 he trespassed in a habitation on Wauseon’s West Elm Street and an occupied structure when another person was present. He also allegedly caused harm to a family or household member.
• Mark Phillips, 46, Fayette, for rape, a first-degree felony; attempted rape, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly forced a person to engage in sexual conduct on May 29, restrained the liberty of another person and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member.
• Brian Weber, 33, Whitehouse, for burglary, a second-degree felony; assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-felony. The indictment alleges that on May 31 he trespassed in an occupied structure on Wauseon’s East Elm Street to commit a criminal offense, caused harm to a police officer and caused an officer to come into contact with a bodily substance.
• Stephen Hansen, 31, Swanton, for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
• Andrew Cornelius, 31, Adrian, Mich., for intimidation, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Todd Plassman Jr., 34, Delta, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Damien Pursel, 27, West Unity, for three counts of burglary, each a third-degree felony; three counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony; four counts of theft from a person in a protected class, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; two counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly trespassed in two unoccupied structures and three occupied structures between Nov. 13 and Jan. 29, stealing firearms and other property, some of it from elderly people. He also allegedly attempted to trespass in another unoccupied structure to commit a theft offense.
• Channon Rufenacht, 53, Archbold, for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Matthew Constanzo, 35, Bryan, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony.
• Dylan Hall, 25, Wauseon, for two counts of trafficking in LSD, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Karem Johnson, 37, Wauseon, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Donta McQuillin, 44, Napoleon, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (oxycodone), a fourth-degree felony.
• Jessica Northrup, 33, Montpelier, for vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Clifford Pate, 54, Lyons, for two counts of receiving stolen property, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor; falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor.
• David Schweinhagen, 55, Wauseon, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jeremy Standifer, 43, Morenci, Mich., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony.
• Douglas McClish, 51, Delta, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Angela Mossing, 39, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jeremy Neifer, 45, Wauseon, for three counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Kyle Wilson, 26, Fayette, for two counts of possession heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
