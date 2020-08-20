Fulton grand jury
Penny Martin, 54, Swanton, on one count of aggravated burglary. On July 17, she allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and threatened physical harm on another.
Kyle Gaynor, 20, Delta, on one count of burglary. On July 19, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with the purpose of committing a criminal offense.
Amy Mathers, 45, Delta, on one count of burglary. On July 19, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with the purpose of committing a criminal offense.
Anthony Keough, 21, Delta, on one count of burglary. On July 19, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with the purpose of committing a criminal offense.
Vincent Petty, 27, Stryker, on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl-related compound. On July 17, he alleged possessed those drugs.
Dennis Wilhelm, 67, Wauseon, on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle. On July 17, he allegedly transported a loaded firearm that was concealed in a vehicle while he was under the influence of alcohol.
Deshawn Moore, 24, Wauseon, on one count of domestic violence. On July 26, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.
Eric Makula, 28, Delta, on two counts of theft and one count each of forgery, attempted theft from an elderly person and theft from an elderly person. In June 24, he allegedly stole and forged a check and stole a credit card and property from another. He also allegedly attempted to steal property from an elderly person.
Jessica Wilson, 18, Delta, on two counts of theft and one count each of forgery, attempted theft from an elderly person and theft from an elderly person. In June 24, he allegedly stole and forged a check and stole a credit card and property from another. He also allegedly attempted to steal property from an elderly person.
Robert Mattin Jr., 26, Wauseon, on one count each of assault, assault of a peace officer and harassment with a bodily substance. On July 29, he allegedly caused physical harm to a police officer who was in the performance of his official duties.
Blake Richards, 23, Bryan, on one count each of burglary and trespassing. On July 31, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with the purpose of committing a criminal offense.
Donald Kendall III, 35, Bryan, on one count of failure to appear on a personal recognizance bond. On Aug. 4, he allegedly failed to appear for his pre-trial conference.
Jared Bauman, 35, Napoleon, on one count each of receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability. On Aug. 7, he allegedly retained a firearm knowing it had been stolen.
Joshua Todd, 31, Toledo, on one count each of aggravated burglary, burglary and trespassing in a habitation. On Aug. 7, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure when another person was present and allegedly threatened physical harm on the person.
Kreg Markins, 31, Wauseon, on one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. On April 30, he allegedly possessed and transported or prepared for shipment those drugs.
