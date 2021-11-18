WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury here has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office.

Indicted were:

• Jose Alvarez, 33, Wauseon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member with a dangerous ordnance on Oct. 26 and impaired law enforcement officers in responding to an emergency.

• Rodney Baranowski, 63, Fayette, for 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 10 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material or performance.

• Tiffani Stanforth, 33, Hillsboro, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Jeremy Williams, 37, Morenci, Mich., for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.

• Anthony Young, 18, Louisville, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Ethan Young, 23, Toledo, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Luis Cortes-Camacho, 25, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Christopher Lapoint, 54, Swanton, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

• Justin Smith, 37, Leesburg, for two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a stolen trailer and license plate on Nov. 8.

• Seth Wyse, 40, Napoleon, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly stole property from another person valued at more than $7,500 between April 5-Nov. 15.

