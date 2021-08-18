WAIUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office.
Indicted were:
• Cory McGuire, 30, Wauseon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that he caused serious physical harm to a female on July 24.
• Robert Sinkey Jr., 33, Alvordton, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, first- and fourth-degree misdemeanors. The charges allege that on Aug. 7 he caused serious physical harm to a female family or household member, and in one instance using a motor vehicle to do so.
• Rahshon Stallworth, 30, Delta, for two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to a female family or household member on July 31.
• Joseph Brinkley, 34, 534 Degler St., Defiance, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on July 16, having had three prior domestic violence convictions.
• Clayton Hargrove, 27, Napoleon, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Devin Jones, 37, Delta, for compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony; and attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge also alleges that on July 18 he agreed to pay a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempted to possess or view material showing a minor in a state of nudity.
• Adam Ryley, 37, Holland, for abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 10 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, restrained another person's liberty and impaired law enforcement or medical personnel from responding to an emergency.
• Jarred Jasso, 39, Wauseon, for assault, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 21 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a police while in the performance of his official duties.
• Richard Bricker, 58, Wauseon, for 10 counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Kyle Cervantes, 27, Delta, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Steven Geise, 62, Swanton, for theft in office, a felony, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly used his office (Swanton's village wastewater superintendent) to commit a theft offense from May 16-July 2.
• Matthew Wagner, 35, Swanton, for two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony; and misuse of credit cards, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly stole cash and a credit card, and used the card.
