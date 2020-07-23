WAUSEON — Indictments were returned against the following 11 individuals by a Fulton County grand jury:
• Andrew Mitchell, 21, Fayette, for one count of possession LSD and harassment with a bodily substance and two counts of attempted trespassing in a habitation. On June 13, he allegedly possessed LSD and attempted to trespass in a building where a person was likely to be present. He also allegedly caused a law enforcement officer to come into contact with a bodily substance.
• Ian Adams, 19, Wauseon, for one count of felonious assault, burglary and aggravated robbery. On June 15-16, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another and trespassed in an occupied structure with the intent to commit a criminal offense.
• Andres Ayala, 20, Defiance, for one count of felonious assault, burglary, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. On June 15-16, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another and trespassed in an occupied structure with the intent to commit a criminal offense. He also allegedly tampered with evidence in an investigation.
• Dana Ladd, 34, Wauseon, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On March 10, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• David Monhollen, 42, Elkhart, Ind., for two counts of OVI. After having been convicted of five OVI charges, on June 26, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence.
• Terry Wurster Jr., 45, Hillsdale, Mich., for one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On May 5, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• Michael Osborne, 48, Wauseon, for one count of counterfeiting. On March 14, he allegedly passed a counterfeit bill.
• Timothy Palacios, 36, Grand Rapids, Mich., for two counts of attempted burglary. On July 9, he allegedly attempted to trespass in an occupied structure in Archbold with the purpose of committing a criminal offense.
• Agustin Ferrer Jr., 24, New Richmond, Wis., for one count of vehicular manslaughter and receiving stolen property. On Feb. 6, he allegedly caused the death of another with a motor vehicle. He also allegedly retained a vehicle knowing it was stolen.
• Anthony Rodriguez, 35, Wauseon, for one count of assault. On July 16, he allegedly caused physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of official duties.
• Tyler Miller, 35, Swanton, for one count of failure to register as a sexually-oriented offender. From March 10-July 9, he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender with the Fulton County sheriff within three days of entering the county.
