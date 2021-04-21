WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against 16 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Indicted were:

• Sarah Doremus, 30, Toledo, for grand theft, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly stole a cell phone form an elderly person as well as a motor vehicle and a firearm while possessing a concealed firearm.
 
• Jordan McGowan, 23, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.

• Isaiah Solomon, 22, Wauseon, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

• Austin Sours, 23, Albion, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He failed to stop his vehicle as ordered to do so by a police office on April 2-3.

• Michael Harrison, 38, Wauseon, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Michael Osborne, 49, Delta, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (oxycodone and methamphetamine), each a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Richard Tyson, 43, Wauseon, for two counts of trafficking in marijuana, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies.

• Rhea Bockelman, 29, Napoleon, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony.
 
• Trisha Corley, 33, Napoleon, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly trespassed in an occupied residence on Wauseon's Beech Street on March 23.
 
• Alexis Dohm, 25, Swanton, for five counts of theft of drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
 
• Jennifer Manlove, 41, Montpelier, for identity fraud against a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly stole the identity of an elderly person in March.
 
• Michael Walker, 37, Wauseon, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member on March 21, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
 
• Krystal Boulton, 38, Delta, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 between Jan. 8 and March 15.
 
• Nicholas Gilliland, 18, Archbold, for theft from a person in a protected class and three counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stolen coins from an elderly person as well as a credit card, blank checks, cash, electronics, gift cards and miscellaneous items from other individuals on March 22 and March 23.
 
• Brandi Shadbolt, 30, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
 
• Hunter Wilder, 28, Lyons, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
 

