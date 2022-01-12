WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against four persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office.
Indicted were:
• Chaz Ford, 42, Delta, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and cruelty to a companion animal, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Jan. 6 he caused serious physical harm to another person and committed an act of cruelty against a companion animal.
• Cadesia White, 28, Maumee, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly possessed a stolen vehicle and tampered with evidence in an official proceeding.
• Austin McDaniel, 20, Wauseon, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he trespassed in an unoccupied building in Wauseon on Dec. 19.
• Zachary Van Scyoc, 24, Avon Lake, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.