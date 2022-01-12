WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against four persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office.

Indicted were:

• Chaz Ford, 42, Delta, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and cruelty to a companion animal, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Jan. 6 he caused serious physical harm to another person and committed an act of cruelty against a companion animal.

• Cadesia White, 28, Maumee, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly possessed a stolen vehicle and tampered with evidence in an official proceeding.

• Austin McDaniel, 20, Wauseon, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he trespassed in an unoccupied building in Wauseon on Dec. 19.

• Zachary Van Scyoc, 24, Avon Lake, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

