Fulton County grand jury
Fourteen area people were indicted recently by the Fulton County grand jury. They are:
• David Ostrander, 44, Swanton, on one count of theft from a person in a protected class. On Aug. 19, he allegedly stole property from an elderly person.
• Gabriel Rivera, 44, Wauseon, on two counts of harassment with bodily substance. On Sept. 18, he allegedly caused a law enforcement officer to come into contact with a bodily substance.
• Zachary Schlosser, 35, Delta, on one count of domestic violence. In Sept. 20, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a pregnant family member or household member.
• Jagger Dewitt, 19, Berkey, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. In June 5, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• Gari Offet, 53, Toledo, on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. On Sept. 19, she allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
• Bradley Kiepert, 42, Wauseon, on one count of assault and one count of harassment with a bodily substance. On Oct. 6, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a law enforcement officer. He also caused a law enforcement officer to come into contact with a bodily substance.
• Leo Madrigal Sr., 41, Swanton, on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. In Feb. 24, he allegedly sold oxycodone.
• Tiffany Flathers, 46, Wauseon, on four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of permitting drug abuse. From Feb. 17-March 17, she allegedly sold oxycodone and permitted her residence to be used in the selling of oxycodone.
• Eryn Arend, 25, Toledo, on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. On April 15, she allegedly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine.
• Cory Witsman, 32, Toledo, on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of permitting drug abuse. On April 16, he allegedly permitted his vehicle to be used in the selling of methamphetamine.
• Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On April 13, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• Samantha Hahn, 21, Wauseon, on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. On June 11, she allegedly sold or offered to sell a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Standifer, 43, Wauseon, on one count of trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and one count of menacing by stalking. On May 1 and Sept. 13-17, he allegedly engaged in conduct he knew would cause another person to believe that he would cause physical harm to that person by trespassing on the person's land.
• Augustine Chapa, 33, Wauseon, on one count of domestic violence. On Oct. 9, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.
